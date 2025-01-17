|
17.01.2025 11:38:34
EQS-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 10, 2025
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite/
17.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2070111 17.01.2025 CET/CEST
