17.01.2025 11:38:34

EQS-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.01.2025 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 10, 2025
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite/

17.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070111  17.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070111&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vulcan Energymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vulcan Energy 3,64 1,11% Vulcan Energy

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch - erstmals über 20.800-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex setzt seine Rekordrally fort. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen