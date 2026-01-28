Vulcan Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2PV3A / ISIN: AU0000066086
|
28.01.2026 12:33:54
EQS-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2026
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 11, 2026
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite
28.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267352 28.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!