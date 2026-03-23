Vulcan Energy Aktie

Vulcan Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PV3A / ISIN: AU0000066086

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23.03.2026 13:35:03

EQS-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://v-er.eu/annual-reporting-suite

23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296044  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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