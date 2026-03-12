Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
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12.03.2026 13:49:33
EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Neuson SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations#c658
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations#c5971
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations#c658
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations#c5971
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2290540 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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12.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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12.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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