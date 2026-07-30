Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
|
30.07.2026 09:58:53
EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Neuson SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations#c658
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations#c5971
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations#c658
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations#c5971
30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|LEI Code:
|529900RJL86244E1I652
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374486 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wacker Neuson SE
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
30.07.26
|EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
23.07.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26