Wacker Neuson Aktie

Wacker Neuson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

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30.07.2026 09:58:53

EQS-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Neuson SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.07.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations#c658

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations#c5971

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations#c658

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations#c5971

30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
LEI Code: 529900RJL86244E1I652

 
End of News EQS News Service

2374486  30.07.2026 CET/CEST

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