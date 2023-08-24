|
EQS-AFR: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/#berichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Opernplatz 2
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wcm.de
|
