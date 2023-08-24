EQS-AFR: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.08.2023 14:46:31

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/#berichte

Language: English
Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Opernplatz 2
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.wcm.de

 
