06.03.2026 15:05:03

EQS-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.03.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/de/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/publications/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/de/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/publications/reports

06.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287278  06.03.2026 CET/CEST

