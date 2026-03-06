Westwing Aktie
WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
|
06.03.2026 15:05:03
EQS-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/de/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/publications/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/de/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/publications/reports
06.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2287278 06.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Westwing AG
|
06.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|EQS-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
02.03.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.03.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
25.02.26
|EQS-News: Westwing expands to the United Kingdom (EQS Group)
|
25.02.26
|EQS-News: Westwing expandiert nach Großbritannien (EQS Group)
|
23.02.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.02.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)