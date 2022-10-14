NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

14.10.2022 20:05:04

EQS-AFR: windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.10.2022 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/zwischenmitteilungen/#2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/interim-reports/#2022

14.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464243  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

