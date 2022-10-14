|
14.10.2022 20:05:04
EQS-AFR: windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/zwischenmitteilungen/#2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/interim-reports/#2022
|English
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|www.windeln.de
