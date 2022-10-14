EQS-AFR: windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2022Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/zwischenmitteilungen/#2022 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2022Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/interim-reports/#2022

