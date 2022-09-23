Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 17:58:33

EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG / Release of Financial Reports
Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

23.09.2022 / 17:58 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/

Language: English
Address: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/

23.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Internet: www.wolford.com

 
