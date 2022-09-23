|
23.09.2022 17:58:33
EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Wolford AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/
Language: English
Address: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/
23.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|www.wolford.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1449329 23.09.2022 CET/CEST
