28.04.2023 10:01:52
EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/
Language: English
Address: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/
Remarks:
Reference is made to the ad hoc announcement dated April 12, 2023.
The following figures have changed positively since the completion of the audit:
Change in sales compared to previous year: 16.6 million euros (instead of 16.2 million euros)
Sales increase USA vs. prior year: 50% (instead of 44%)
Sales increase EMEA vs. prior year: 30% (instead of 9%)
28.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|www.wolford.com
1619909 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
