EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/

Language: English
Address: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/


Remarks:
Reference is made to the ad hoc announcement dated April 12, 2023.
The following figures have changed positively since the completion of the audit:
Change in sales compared to previous year: 16.6 million euros (instead of 16.2 million euros)
Sales increase USA vs. prior year: 50% (instead of 44%)
Sales increase EMEA vs. prior year: 30% (instead of 9%)

Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Internet: www.wolford.com

 
