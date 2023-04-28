EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG / Release of Financial Reports

Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report



28.04.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Language: English

Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/ Language: EnglishAddress: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/



Reference is made to the ad hoc announcement dated April 12, 2023.

The following figures have changed positively since the completion of the audit:

Change in sales compared to previous year: 16.6 million euros (instead of 16.2 million euros)

Sales increase USA vs. prior year: 50% (instead of 44%)

Sales increase EMEA vs. prior year: 30% (instead of 9%)

