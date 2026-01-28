YOC Aktie
WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735
|
28.01.2026 16:28:54
EQS-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://yoc.com/de/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://yoc.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://yoc.com/financial-reports
28.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267568 28.01.2026 CET/CEST
