20.09.2024 09:51:16
EQS-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: https://www.yfe.tv/finanzberichte/
20.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
