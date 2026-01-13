Your Family Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A161N1 / ISIN: DE000A161N14
|
13.01.2026 10:47:03
EQS-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2025
Address: https://www.yfe.tv/storage/2025/09/2025-YFE-Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2025.pdf
13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2259170 13.01.2026 CET/CEST
