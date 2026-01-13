Your Family Entertainment Aktie

Your Family Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A161N1 / ISIN: DE000A161N14

13.01.2026 10:47:03

EQS-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.01.2026 / 10:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2025
Address: https://www.yfe.tv/storage/2025/09/2025-YFE-Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2025.pdf

13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259170  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

