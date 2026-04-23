Your Family Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A161N1 / ISIN: DE000A161N14
|
23.04.2026 13:58:04
EQS-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.yfe.tv
23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313940 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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