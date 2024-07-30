30.07.2024 09:30:28

EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.07.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
