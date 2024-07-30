|
30.07.2024 09:30:28
EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting
30.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1957049 30.07.2024 CET/CEST
