Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
28.07.2026 09:13:33
EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting
28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|LEI Code:
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372586 28.07.2026 CET/CEST
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