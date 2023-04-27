27.04.2023 12:25:20

EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.04.2023 / 12:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichterstattung/geschaeftsjahr-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reporting/financial-year-2022

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1619241  27.04.2023 CET/CEST

