27.04.2023 12:25:20
EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichterstattung/geschaeftsjahr-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reporting/financial-year-2022
27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
1619241 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
