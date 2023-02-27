|
27.02.2023 11:19:28
EQS-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1569309 27.02.2023 CET/CEST
|27.02.23
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.23
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.01.23
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
