EQS-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
