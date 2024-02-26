26.02.2024 09:38:14

EQS-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.02.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1844939  26.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844939&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ZEAL Network SEmehr Nachrichten