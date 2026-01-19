ZEAL Network Aktie
WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
|
19.01.2026 10:02:14
EQS-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations
19.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262088 19.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!