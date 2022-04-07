+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
07.04.2022 13:25:04

EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting

07.04.2022 / 13:25
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ, APRIL 7, 2022. At today's 115th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, the shareholders approved a dividend payment of 1.65 euro per share for the 2021 business year (2020 business year: 1.00 euros per share).

The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2022 and the date of dividend payment is April 13, 2022.

Following the expiry of Christian Nowotny's regular mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Leitner was elected as new member of the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders present at the Meeting.

- End -

PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
This press release is available for download at andritz.com/news.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Corporate Communications
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.


07.04.2022

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1323067  07.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323067&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Andritz AGmehr Nachrichten