07.04.2022
EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting
ANDRITZ AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
GRAZ, APRIL 7, 2022. At today's 115th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, the shareholders approved a dividend payment of 1.65 euro per share for the 2021 business year (2020 business year: 1.00 euros per share).
The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2022 and the date of dividend payment is April 13, 2022.
Following the expiry of Christian Nowotny's regular mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Leitner was elected as new member of the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of today's Annual General Meeting.
All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders present at the Meeting.
ANDRITZ GROUP
07.04.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)316 6902-0
|Fax:
|+43 (0)316 6902-415
|E-mail:
|welcome@andritz.com
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000730007
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
