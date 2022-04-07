EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting



07.04.2022 / 13:25

GRAZ, APRIL 7, 2022. At today's 115th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, the shareholders approved a dividend payment of 1.65 euro per share for the 2021 business year (2020 business year: 1.00 euros per share).

The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2022 and the date of dividend payment is April 13, 2022.

Following the expiry of Christian Nowotny's regular mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Leitner was elected as new member of the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders present at the Meeting.

