09.03.2022 07:30:04
EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG: Convening of the 115th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., time in Vienna
EQS-News: Andritz AG
/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
ANDRITZ AG
Convening of the 115th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG
I. VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1. COVID-19 Company Law Act (COVID-19-GesG) and COVID-19 Company Law Regulation (COVID-19-GesV)
Pursuant to § 1 (2) COVID-19-GesG, Federal Law Gazette I no. 16/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette I no. 246/2021 and COVID-19-GesV (Federal Law Gazette II no. 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II no. 609/2021) and in consideration of the interests of both the company and the participants, the Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on April 7, 2022, will be conducted as a \"virtual Annual General Meeting\".
This means that shareholders and their representatives (except the special voting proxy holders pursuant to §3 (4) COVID-19 GesV) cannot be physically present at the Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on April 7, 2022, following this decision by the Executive Board.
The Annual General Meeting will be held at the company headquarters at Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz, exclusively in the physical presence of the Supervisory Board Chairman, a Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman of the Executive Board and the other Executive Board members, the certifying notary public and the four special voting proxy holders suggested by the company.
Holding the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesV results in some changes to the Annual General Meeting procedures and in the exercise of shareholders' rights.
Voting rights, the right to propose resolutions and the right to raise objections can only be exercised by one of the special voting proxy holders proposed by the company pursuant to § 3 (4) COVID-19 GesV.
The right to information can be exercised during the virtual Annual General Meeting by the shareholders themselves via electronic communication. This communication is possible in text form only by direct e-mail to the company at fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at provided that the shareholders have sent a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG according to item IV and authorized a special voting proxy holder according to item V before the deadline stated.
This is permissible under data protection law with regard to the legal basis provided by § 3 (1), (2) and (4) COVID-19 GesV.
All of the company's shareholders can attend the Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting using the appropriate equipment (e.g. computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone together with an Internet connection with sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) at www.andritz.com as from approximately 10:30 hrs, time in Vienna, on April 7, 2022. There is no need for registration or login to attend the Annual General Meeting.
As the virtual Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on the Internet, all shareholders will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting and, in particular, the Executive Board's presentation, the answers to shareholders' questions and the voting process in real time via this one-way audiovisual connection.
We wish to point out that this live broadcast as a virtual Annual General Meeting does not permit remote participation (§ 102 (3) line 2 AktG) or remote voting (§ 102 (3) line 3 AktG and § 126 AktG) and that the Internet broadcast is not a two-way connection. Hence, an individual shareholder can only follow the Annual General Meeting and is not able to speak via this connection.
Similarly, we must point out that the company is only responsible for the use of technical means of communication to the extent that they are attributable to its own sphere (§ 2 (6) COVID-19 GesV).
Furthermore, we wish to draw your attention to the information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation pursuant to § 3 (3) in conjunction with § 2 (4) COVID-19 GesV (\"information concerning participation\").
II. AGENDA
III. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PROVIDING OF INFORMATION ON THE WEB SITE
IV. RECORD DATE AND PREREQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Only persons who are shareholders on this record date and provide proof thereof to the company are entitled to take part in and to exercise their shareholder rights at this virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and COVID-19 GesV.
A safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG that must be received by the company not later than April 4, 2022 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna) via one of the following communication channels at one of the following addresses is to be provided as evidence of the shareholding on the record date.
It is not possible to appoint a properly authorized, special voting proxy holder and to exercise the voting rights of the shareholders if the company does not receive the safe custody receipt in time.
The shareholders are requested to contact their custodian bank and arrange for a safe custody receipt to be issued and submitted.
The record date has no effect on the saleability of the shares and has no bearing on dividend entitlement.
The safe custody receipt as evidence of shareholding for the purpose of participation in the Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the day on the record date March 28, 2022 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna).
V. APPOINTING A SPECIAL VOTING PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCESS
Pursuant to § 3 (4) COVID-19 GesV, it is only possible to table a motion, vote and raise an objection during this virtual Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on April 7, 2022, through one of the special voting proxy holders.
The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company are proposed as special voting proxy holders:
The requirements stated in the information concerning participation must be observed for granting of proxy and the respective submission options and deadlines.
It is expressly forbidden to hand over the proxy personally at the meeting location.
VI. INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS PURSUANT TO §§ 109, 110, 118 AND 119 AKTG
\"In writing\" means with a hand-written signature or the company's legally binding signature by each requester or, if submitted by e-mail, with a qualified electronic signature, or, if submitted via SWIFT, with message type MT598 or MT 99, where the text must also state ISIN code AT0000730007.
Each agenda item requested in this way must include a resolution proposal and state the reason for the request. The agenda item and the proposed resolution, but not the reasons for the resolution, must also be worded in German. Proof of shareholding must be brought by submitting a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG confirming that the shareholders making the request have held the shares for at least three months before submitting the request. This safe custody receipt must not be more than seven days old at the time of submission to the company. Several share safe custody receipts that only communicate an aggregate shareholding of 5% all together must refer to the same time and date.
Reference is made to the information on entitlement to participate (item IV of this convening document) concerning the other requirements relating to the safe custody receipt.
The declaration by the person proposed pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG shall take the place of the reasons in a proposal for election of a Supervisory Board member.
Proof of shareholding must be brought by submitting a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG, which must not be more than seven days old at the time of submission to the company. Several safe custody receipts that only communicate an aggregate shareholding of 1% all together must refer to the same time and date.
Reference is made to the information on entitlement to participate (item IV of this convening document) concerning the other requirements relating to the safe custody receipt.
We expressly point out that the right to information and the right to speak during this virtual Annual General Meeting can only be exercised by the shareholders themselves by using electronic mail to send questions or the statement directly to the company by e-mail to fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at.
The shareholders are requested to send all questions beforehand in text form by e-mail to fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at. The questions must be sent in time to reach the company not later than three working days before the Annual General Meeting, which is by April 4, 2022. This will serve to ensure that the meeting is conducted efficiently in the interests of all participants in the Annual General Meeting, especially in dealing with questions requiring lengthy preparation.
This will enable the Executive Board to prepare as carefully as possible for the meeting and answer your questions quickly.
Please use the question form available on the company's web site at www.andritz.com. If this question form is not used, the person addressing the question (name/company, date of birth/Companies' Register number of the shareholder) must be stated in the respective e-mail. In order to enable the company to establish the identity and conformity with the safe custody receipt, we kindly request you to also state your custody account number in the e-mail in this case.
Please note that the Chairman may define appropriate time limits during the Annual General Meeting.
More detailed information and ways of exercising the shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 AktG are provided in the information concerning participation.
However, motions can only be submitted to the respective special voting proxy holder chosen by the shareholder and be tabled by the special voting proxy holder in the Annual General Meeting.
The time until which instructions can be issued to the special voting proxy holders on a motion tabled will be determined by the Chairman in the course of the virtual Annual General Meeting.
In order to do so, the shareholder must provide proof of the right to participate pursuant to item IV. of the present convening document and of the granting of the corresponding proxy to the special voting proxy holder in accordance with item V. of the present convening document.
However, if a shareholder tables a motion for election of a member of the Supervisory Board, it is mandatory that a resolution proposal pursuant to § 110 AktG be submitted within the time period allowed: Candidates for election to the Supervisory Board (item 7 on the agenda) can only be proposed by shareholders whose aggregate shareholding reaches 1% of the total shares. Such election proposals must be delivered to the company as described above (item VI, para. 2) not later than March 29, 2022. Each proposal must be accompanied by the declaration pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG by the candidate for election concerning their professional qualifications, their professional or comparable functions, and all circumstances that could give cause for concern with regard to the candidate's impartiality.
Otherwise the shareholders' motion for election of a member of the Supervisory Board can not be considered in the vote.
More detailed information and ways of exercising the shareholders' right to table motions pursuant to § 119 AktG are provided in the information concerning participation.
Please note that ANDRITZ AG is not subject to § 86, (7) AktG and need not take the minimum shareholding requirement pursuant to § 86 (7) into account.
ANDRITZ AG is the processor. ANDRITZ AG uses external service companies, such as notaries, attorneys, banks, and IT service providers, for the purposes of organizing the Annual General Meeting. These companies only receive such personal data from ANDRITZ AG as are necessary to perform the service ordered and process the data exclusively according to ANDRITZ AG's instructions. ANDRITZ AG has concluded data protection agreements with these service companies to the extent required by law.
If a shareholder takes part in the Annual General Meeting, all of the shareholders present or their proxy holders, the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards, the notary public and all other persons with a legal right to participate can examine the list of participants (§ 117 AktG) and thus also access the personal data it contains (including name, place of residence and shareholding). In addition, ANDRITZ AG is under legal obligation to submit shareholders' personal data (in particular the list of participants) to the Companies' Register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 AktG).
The shareholders' data are rendered anonymous or deleted as soon as they are no longer needed for the purposes for which they were collected and processed and to the extent that there are no other legal obligations that require these data to be stored. Obligations to verify and store data result, in particular, from company, stock corporation and takeover law, fiscal and tax legislation, and from anti-money laundering regulations. If any legal claims are raised against ANDRITZ AG by shareholders or by ANDRITZ AG against shareholders, storage of personal data is used in individual cases to settle and enforce claims. In connection with legal proceedings in civil courts, this can result in data being stored for the duration of the limitation period plus the duration of the legal proceedings until they are legally terminated.
Each shareholder has the right of access, rectification, restriction of processing, objection and deletion at any time concerning processing of personal data as well as a right of data portability pursuant to Chapter III of the GDPR. Shareholders can enforce these rights towards ANDRITZ AG free of charge at the following e-mail address michael.buchbauer@andritz.com or using the following contact data:
ANDRITZ AG
In addition, shareholders have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection supervisory authority pursuant to Article 77 of the GDPR.
Further information on data protection can be found in the Data Protection Statement on the ANDRITZ AG web site at www.andritz.com.
VII. FURTHER DETAILS AND INFORMATION
At the time of convening the virtual Annual General Meeting, the company holds 5,154,065 of its own shares. These shares do not carry any rights, also no voting rights. Any change in the holding of the company's own shares up to the Annual General Meeting will be announced during the meeting. There are not several different types of shares.
Graz, March 2022
All personal designations refer to all genders equally.
09.03.2022
