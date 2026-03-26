EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.70 per share

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

ANDRITZ AG’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.70 per share



26.03.2026 / 14:24 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GRAZ, MARCH 26, 2026. The 119th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG was held in Graz today. The shareholders approved a dividend of EUR 2.70 per share for the financial year 2025 (financial year 2024: EUR 2.60 per share).



The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2026, and the date of dividend payment is April 2, 2026.



Following the expiration of their mandates, Dr. Wolfgang Leitner and Jürgen Hermann Fechter were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board. Both members of the Supervisory Board were elected for a term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2029 business year.



The Executive Board members and the Supervisory Board members were granted discharge for their activities in the financial year 2025 and Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Vienna, was elected as auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements.



All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders present at the General Meeting.



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PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

This press release is available for download at andritz.com/news on the ANDRITZ web site.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Niklas Jelinek

External Communications Lead / Media Relations

press@press.andritz.com

andritz.com



Matthias Pfeifenberger

Head of Investor Relations

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed company employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.