Andritz Aktie
WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007
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26.03.2026 14:24:23
EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.70 per share
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EQS-News: Andritz AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
GRAZ, MARCH 26, 2026. The 119th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG was held in Graz today. The shareholders approved a dividend of EUR 2.70 per share for the financial year 2025 (financial year 2024: EUR 2.60 per share).
ANDRITZ GROUP
As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.
26.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)316 6902-0
|Fax:
|+43 (0)316 6902-415
|E-mail:
|welcome@andritz.com
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000730007
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298632 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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