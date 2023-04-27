|
27.04.2023 20:50:02
EQS-AGM: BP p.l.c.: Result of AGM
|
EQS-News: BP p.l.c.
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
BP p.l.c.
AGM 2023 poll results
BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023 and announces the results of the voting below.
* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 17,660,191,510. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.
** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
