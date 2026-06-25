EuroTeleSites Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVYK / ISIN: AT000000ETS9
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25.06.2026 14:50:13
EQS-AGM: EuroTeleSites AG: Results of the Third Annual General Meeting
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EQS-News: EuroTeleSites AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
The third Annual General Meeting of EuroTeleSites AG took place today in Vienna with the participation of shareholders with around 90% of the share capital represented.
At the Annual General Meeting, the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were granted discharge unanimously by the members present for the financial year 2025. The auditor for the Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2026 was elected. Shareholders approved the Remuneration Report and resolved on the compensation for the Supervisory Board members for 2025. Elections to the Supervisory Board were held.
The net profit for 2025 was used to reduce debt, which helps to reduce interest costs. For the 2026 financial year, sales growth of around 4-5% is expected.
The results of the decisions can be found on the EuroTeleSites homepage.
25.06.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EuroTeleSites AG
|Lassallestraße 9
|1020 Wien
|Austria
|E-mail:
|info@eurotelesites.com
|Internet:
|eurotelesites.com
|ISIN:
|AT000000ETS9
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354130 25.06.2026 CET/CEST
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