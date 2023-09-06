EQS-AGM: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Vienna, September 6, 2023 Todays Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions: Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2022/23.

PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, appointed as auditor and group auditor for business year 2023/24.

Remuneration Report 2022/23 approved.

Ms. Monika Brodey was elected to the Supervisory Board for a term of office ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the formal approval of actions for business year 2026/27.

The term of office in the Supervisory Board of Mr. Franz Semmernegg and Mr. Harald Sommerer was extended until the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the formal approval of actions for business year 2023/24.

Amendment of the Articles of Association in § 6 (Publications).

Revocation of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 5 (4) (Share Capital and Shares) of the Articles of Association and the simultaneous creation of a new authorized capital, also with the possibility of issuing new shares against contributions in kind, the exclusion of the subscription right and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association in § 5 (Share Capital and Shares). Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2022/23 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 553 million.



