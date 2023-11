EQS-AGM: Kontron AG: Authorization by the shareholders' meeting to issue financial instruments and to buy back treasury shares

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Kontron AG: Authorization by the shareholders' meeting to issue financial instruments and to buy back treasury shares



08.11.2023 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linz, November 8, 2023 – The Management Board of Kontron AG (“Company”) announces that the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Kontron AG as of 08.11. 2023 has resolved upon the agenda topics as follows: Resolution on the Authorisation of the Executive Board to issue financial instruments within the meaning of Section 174 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, in particular convertible bonds, profit participation bonds or profit participation rights, which may also provide for subscription and/or conversion rights for the acquisition of shares in the Company, excluding the shareholders’ subscription rights to these financial instruments (direct exclusion). the conditional increase of the share capital of the Company pursuant to Section 159 Paragraph 2 (1) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act for the issuance to creditors of financial instruments (Conditional Capital 2023) revoking the authorisation of the Executive Board granted at the Annual General Meeting of 21 May 2019 pursuant to Section 169 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Authorised Capital 2019) and the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association, Article 5 Share Capital (including striking the Authorised Capital 2017, which has expired). Authorisations of the Executive Board to buy back and sell treasury shares of the Company also by means other than via the stock exchange or public offer, also in connection with the exclusion of general tender and purchase rights of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights) together with the authorisation to withdraw shares. About Kontron Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,700 employees with subsidiaries in more than 20 countries around the world. Follow Kontron: Kontron on Twitter Kontron on LinkedIn News about Kontron can also be found on the official Kontron blog Media Contact Barbara Jeitler Kontron AG – Investor Relations Tel: +43 (1) 80191 1199 ir@kontron.com Alexandra Kentros Kontron AG - Communications Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149 group-pr@kontron.com Jan Lauer Profil Marketing OHG Tel: +49 (531) 387 33-18 kontron@profil-marketing.com All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

08.11.2023 CET/CEST