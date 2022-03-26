|
26.03.2022
EQS-AGM: Lenzing AG: Invitation to the 78th Annual General Meeting
Lenzing AG
Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Invitation to the
In accordance with Section 106 no 1 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (\"AktG\"), the Annual General Meeting is held at the registered office of the Company, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing.
The Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 26 April 2022 will be held as a \"virtual General Meeting\" on the basis of Section 1 para 2 COVID-19-GesG, Federal Law Gazette I no. 16/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette I no. 246/2021 and COVID-19-GesV (Federal Law Gazette II no. 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II no 609/2021), taking into account the interests of both the Company and the participants.
Pursuant to the decision of the Management Board, this means that shareholders and their representatives (with the exception of the four independent proxies pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV) cannot be physically present at the Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 26 April 2022.
The virtual General Meeting is held at 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, exclusively in the physical presence of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, of a Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman of the Management Board and the other members of the Management Board, the certifying official notary public and the four independent proxies proposed by the Company.
The holding of the Annual General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19-GesV leads to modifications in the course of the General Meeting and in the exercise of shareholders' rights as compared to a physical meeting.
The exercise of voting rights, the right to submit motions for resolutions and the right to object are exclusively carried out by one of the independent proxies proposed by the Company in accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV.
The right to information may be exercised at the virtual General Meeting by the shareholders themselves by means of electronic communication, and in text form exclusively by E-mail directly to the E-mail address Hauptversammlung2022@lenzing.com of the Company, provided that the shareholders have submitted a deposit certificate within the meaning of Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) within the prescribed period in accordance with item IV. and have authorized an independent proxy in accordance with item V.
This is permissible under data protection law with regard to the legal basis provided under Section 3 para 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19-GesV.
All shareholders of the Company will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2022 from about 10:00 a.m. (CEST) using appropriate technical equipment (e.g. computer, notebook, tablet or smartphone as well as an internet connection with sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) over the Internet at www.lenzing.com as a virtual Annual General Meeting. No registration or login is required to follow the Annual General Meeting.
The broadcast of the Annual General Meeting on the Internet will enable all shareholders to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting in real time via this one-way acoustic and optical connection, and in particular to follow the presentation by the Management Board, the answers to shareholders' questions and the voting process.
Please note that this live broadcast as a virtual Annual General Meeting does not enable remote participation (Section 102 para 3 no. 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - AktG) and remote voting (Section 102 para 3 no. 3 and Section 126 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - AktG) and that the internet broadcast is not a two-way connection. Therefore, the individual shareholder will only be able to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting. This means that shareholders are not able to make a request to speak via this link.
It is also to be noted that the Company is only insofar responsible for the use of technical means of communication as lies in its sphere of influence (Section 2 para 6 COVID-19-GesV).
Furthermore, reference is made to the information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation pursuant to Section 3 para 3 in conjunction with Section 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV (\"Participation Information\").
In particular, the following documents and records pursuant to Section 108 para 3 and 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) will be available for inspection no later than on 5 April 2022 on the Company website www.lenzing.com:
per E-mail Hauptversammlung2022@lenzing.com
per SWIFT BIC COMRGB2L
The appointment of an independent proxy and the exercise of the shareholders' right to information cannot be effected without a deposit confirmation received by the Company in due time.
Shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and to arrange for a deposit certificate to be issued and transmitted.
The Record Date has no effect on the disposal of the shares and has no significance for dividend rights.
Deposit Certificate pursuant to Section 10a Stock Corporations Act
For the purpose of providing proof of shareholder status in order to attend the General Meeting, the deposit certificate must refer to the end of the Record Date on 16 April 2022 (12:00 a.m, Vienna time).
In the virtual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 26 April 2022, only one of the independent proxies, whose costs shall be borne by the Company, is permitted to submit a motion for resolution, to vote and to raise an objection in accordance with Section 3 para 4 of COVID-19-GesV.
The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company, are proposed as independent proxy:
c/o IVA Interessenverband für Anleger
c/o Stossier Heitzinger Rechtsanwälte
c/o DLA Piper Weiss-Tessbach Rechtsanwälte GmbH
c/o Müller Partner Rechtsanwälte GmbH
Each shareholder may select one of the four persons named above as his or her independent proxy and grant this person power of attorney.
The granting of a power of attorney to another person is not permissible pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV.
A separate proxy form for granting power of attorney to the independent proxy is available on the Company's website at www.lenzing.com no later than 5 April 2022, which is mandatory to use.
The specifications provided for in the Participation Information must be observed for the granting of power of attorney, its delivery options and deadlines.
A personal delivery of the power of attorney at the place of the meeting is expressly excluded.
Each motion for an item to be put on the agenda must be accompanied by a proposal for a resolution with a statement of reasons. The agenda item and the proposed resolution, but not its justification, must in any case also be written in German. Proof of shareholder capacity shall be furnished by submitting a deposit certificate in accordance with Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act confirming that the applicant shareholder has been the holder of the shares for at least three months prior to the application and that the deposit certificate must not be older than seven days at the time it is submitted to the Company. Several deposit certificates for shares, which only together convey the shareholding of 5%, must refer to the same time (day, time).
With regard to the other requirements for the deposit certificate, see the information on the right to participate (Item IV of this Invitation).
In case of a proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member the statement of the proposed person pursuant to Section 87 sub-section 2 of the Stock Corporations Act replaces the statement of reasons.
For the purpose of providing proof of shareholder status it is sufficient if holders of deposited bearer shares submit a deposit certificate pursuant to Section 10a of the Stock Corporations Act. The deposit certificate used to prove current shareholder status must not be older than seven days when submitted to the Company. Several deposit certificates for shares, which only together convey the shareholding of 1%, must refer to the same time (day, time).
With regard to the other requirements for the deposit certificate, see the information on the right to participate (Item IV of this Invitation).
The requirement for exercising the shareholders' right to information is the proof of right to attend (item IV. of the invitation) and the granting of a corresponding power of attorney to the independent proxy (item V. of the invitation).
It is expressly pointed out that the right to information pursuant to Section 118 of the Stock Corporations Act (AktG) and the right to speak during this virtual Annual General Meeting can be exercised by the shareholders themselves by way of electronic mail exclusively by sending questions or the speech contribution by E-mail directly to the Company at the E-mail address Hauptversammlung2022@lenzing.com.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, shareholders are requested to submit all questions in advance in text form by E-mail to the address Hauptversammlung2022@lenzing.com in such manner that they reach the Company no later than on the third business day before the Annual General Meeting, on Thursday, 21 April 2022. This serves to maintain the time efficiency in the interest of all participants in the Annual General Meeting, in particular for issues that require a longer preparation time.
This will enable the Management Board to prepare as accurately as possible and to provide answers to your questions at the Annual General Meeting as quickly as possible.
Please use the question form, which is available on the Company's website at www.lenzing.com. If this question form is not used, the person (name/company, date of birth/company register number of the shareholder) must be named in the corresponding E-mail. In order to enable the Company to establish the identity and correspondence with the deposit certificate, we request that in this case you please also state your deposit number in the E-mail.
Please note that reasonable time limits will be set by the Chairman during the Annual General Meeting.
Further information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to information pursuant to Section 118 of the Stock Corporations Act (AktG) will be specified in the Participation Information.
Any shareholder - irrespective of a specific shareholding - is entitled to submit motions on any item on the agenda at the virtual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV by its independent proxy and such motions must be submitted by the respective shareholder to the proxy authorized by it.
The point in time up to which instructions for submitting motions to the independent proxy are possible shall be determined by the Chairman in the course of the virtual General Meeting.
The requirement for this is the proof of entitlement to participate in accordance with item IV. of this invitation and the granting of a corresponding power of attorney to the independent proxy in accordance with item V. of this invitation.
A shareholder proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member requires the timely submission of a resolution proposal in accordance with Section 110 Stock Corporations Act: Persons for election to the Supervisory Board (item 6 of the agenda) may only be proposed by shareholders whose shares together amount to 1% of the share capital. Such nominations must be received by the Company no later than 14 April 2022 in the manner specified above (item VI para. 2). Each nomination must be accompanied by a declaration pursuant to Section 87 para 2 of the Stock Corporations Act of the nominee's professional qualifications, professional or comparable functions, and any circumstances that could give rise to concern about bias.
Otherwise, the shareholder proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member may not be considered in the vote.
Further information and modalities for the exercise of the shareholders' right to submit motions in accordance with Section 119 Stock Corporations Act (AktG) are set out in the Participation Information.
In this connection the shareholders' personal data is processed for the following purposes:
The processing of the shareholders' personal data is mandatory for the participation of shareholders and their representatives in the General Meeting in accordance with the Stock Corporations Act. The legal basis for the processing therefore is Art 6 sub-section 1 lit c GDPR (compliance with a legal obligation). For the processing Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft is controller as defined in Art 4 pt. 7 GDPR.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft uses external service providers, such as notaries, lawyers, banks and IT service providers, for the purpose of organizing the General Meeting. These service providers receive only such personal data from Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft as is necessary for the performance of the commissioned service, and, where they are processors as defined in Art 4 pt. 8 GDPR, process the data solely on instructions of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. Where legally required, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has concluded a data protection agreement with these service providers.
If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting, all present independent proxies pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the notary and any other person with a legal right to attend may view the list of participants stipulated by statute (Section 117 Stock Corporations Act) and thereby also have access to the personal data contained therein (inter alia name, place of residence, shareholding relationship). Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft also has the statutory obligation to submit the shareholders' personal data (in particular the list of participants) to the commercial register at the competent commercial register court (Section 120 Stock Corporations Act) as part of the notarial protocol.
Shareholders' data will be anonymized or deleted as soon as it is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected or processed, and no other legal obligations require further storage. Obligations to provide evidence and to retain records arise in particular from corporate, stock corporation and takeover law, from tax and duties law as well as from anti money laundering regulations. If legal claims are made by shareholders against Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft or vice versa by Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft against shareholders, the storage of personal data serves to clarify and enforce claims in individual cases. In connection with proceedings before civil courts, this can lead to storage of data for the duration of the statute of limitations plus the duration of the court proceedings up to its legally binding conclusion.
Every shareholder has a right to access, rectification, restriction, objection and deletion at any time with regard to the processing of personal data as well as a right to data portability in accordance with Chapter III GDPR. Shareholders can assert these rights against Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft free of charge by contacting the E-mail address privacy@lenzing.com or by using the following contact details:
In addition, shareholders have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection supervisory authority pursuant to Art77 GDPR.
Further information on data protection can be found in the data protection declaration on the website of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft www.lenzing.com under menu items \"Investors\" and \"General Meeting\".
The Company does not hold any treasury shares at the time of convening the virtual General Meeting.
There are no multiple classes of shares.
This document is published in German and in a non-binding English convenience translation.
26.03.2022
