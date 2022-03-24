|
24.03.2022 12:45:53
EQS-AGM: Palfinger AG: Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting
EQS-News: Palfinger AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
PALFINGER AG: Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting
Bergheim, March 24, 2022
Record dividend payout of EUR 0.77 per share for the fiscal year 2021 resolved
ABOUT PALFINGER AG
As the technology pioneer in its field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success over the long term by providing solutions and products that are economically and ecologically future-safe. Its broad product and model portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.
As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability play a vital role in successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.
PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2021 achieved a revenue of EUR 1.84 billion.
Further inquiries:
Texts and accompanying images are available in the \\\"News\\\" section of www.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.
24.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palfinger AG
|Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
|5020 Salzburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)662/2281-81101
|Fax:
|+43 (0)662/2281-81070
|E-mail:
|ir@palfinger.com
|Internet:
|www.palfinger.ag
|ISIN:
|AT0000758305
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1310443 24.03.2022
