EQS-AGM: Palfinger AG: Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting

24.03.2022 / 12:45

PALFINGER AG: Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting

Bergheim, March 24, 2022

Record dividend payout of EUR 0.77 per share for the fiscal year 2021 resolved



The 34th Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG was held today in Salzburg with the virtual participation of 258 shareholders with voting rights and resolved, among other things, to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.77 per share. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around EUR 29 million for the fiscal year 2021. The actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were ratified and PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was reappointed as the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022. The Annual General Meeting also re-elected Mr. Hannes Bogner to the Supervisory Board of PALFINGER AG. The remuneration report for the fiscal year 2021 was submitted to the Annual General Meeting for voting and was also adopted by the Annual General Meeting.





ABOUT PALFINGER AG

The international technology and mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the global leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions. With approximately 11,700 employees, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and service centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER is always close to the customer.

As the technology pioneer in its field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success over the long term by providing solutions and products that are economically and ecologically future-safe. Its broad product and model portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.

As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability play a vital role in successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2021 achieved a revenue of EUR 1.84 billion.

