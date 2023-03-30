EQS-AGM: Palfinger AG: Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Palfinger AG: Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting



30.03.2023 / 13:31 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE



PALFINGER AG: Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting

Bergheim, Austria on March 30, 2023



Dividend distribution of EUR 0.77 per share approved at previous year's level for fiscal year 2022



The 35th Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG was held today in Salzburg in the presence of shareholders with around 75% of the share capital represented and resolved, among other things, to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.77 per share. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around EUR 26.8 million for the fiscal year 2022. No dividend was paid to PALFINGER AG in connection with the 7.5% treasury shares held. The actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were ratified and PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was reappointed as the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023. The remuneration report for the fiscal year 2022 and the (amended) remuneration policy were submitted to the Annual General Meeting for voting and were also adopted. An amendment to the articles of association in point 3. Company publications and in point 23. Remote participation and voting, transmission and recording of the Annual General Meeting, virtual Annual General Meeting was also approved.



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With over 12,200 employees*, more than 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2022 achieved record revenue of EUR 2.2 billion.



* Excluding contingent workers



For further information please contact:

Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 |



Texts and accompanying images are available in the News section of www.palfinger.com.

