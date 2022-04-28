EQS-AGM: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of EUR 0.75 per share

EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

28.04.2022 / 13:45

Ternitz/Vienna, 28 April 2022. This year's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the Executive Board's proposal to use the net earnings of EUR 13.5 million reported in 2021 to pay a dividend of EUR 0.75 per dividend-bearing share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date was set at 19 May 2022.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting again authorised the Executive Board, for a maximum duration of 30 months from the date of adoption of the resolution, to buy back shares of up to 10 % of the share capital of the company, and to call in or resell own shares purchased, without requiring another resolution by the Annual General Meeting and to determine the conditions for selling.

In the elections to the Supervisory Board, Norbert Zimmermann, whose Supervisory Board mandate ended with this year's Annual General Meeting, was reappointed for another five years.

Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft mbH. was appointed as auditor of the annual financial statements of the company and as auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the current financial year.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on: www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is the global market leader in the production of high-precision components made of non-magnetic, high-alloy stainless steels. The Group is equally recognized worldwide for its high-efficiency drilling tools and well completion equipment for the oil and gas industry. The Group employs a workforce of more than 1,200 worldwide and is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. Information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the annual report at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen.

Further inquiry note:

Andreas Böcskör, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

Phone: +43 2630 315 252

E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Metrum Communications

Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 351

E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at