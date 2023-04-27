|
EQS-AGM: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of EUR 2.00 per share
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of EUR 2.00 per share
Ternitz/Vienna, 27 April 2023. This year's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the Executive Board's proposal to use the net earnings of EUR 34.4 million reported in 2022 to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per dividend-bearing share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date was set at 25 May 2023.
The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year. Mag. Sonja Zimmermann, whose Supervisory Board mandate ended with this year's Annual General Meeting, was reappointed for another five years.
KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, was elected as auditor of the annual financial statements of the company and as auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the current financial year.
All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on: www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is a globally operating group of companies and world market leader in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic stainless steels. The SBO Group is engaged in high-precision production of stainless steels as special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative and additive technologies. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its directional drilling tools and equipment for well completion. With our subsidiaries and around 1,500 employees worldwide, we are successfully positioned in technologically advanced, profitable niches. The Group is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report 2022 at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen.
Further inquiry note:
Andreas Böcskör, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Phone: +43 2630 315 252
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at
Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Metrum Communications
Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at
|27.03.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|11.01.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|30.08.22
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|27.06.22
|Schoeller-Bleckmann neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
