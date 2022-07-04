|
04.07.2022 08:53:25
EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
|
EQS-News: STRABAG SE
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
STRABAG SE
Villach
AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
regarding the dividend for the 2021 financial year
ISIN: AT000000STR1
The 18th Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 24 June 2022 voted to pay out a dividend of 2.00 per share for the 2021 financial year, with dividend payment date on 5 July 2022 and ex-dividend date of 1 July 2022. The dividend announcement was published on 24 June 2022.
According to the dividend announcement of 24 June 2022, the dividend was to be paid by means of book-entry securities (ISIN AT0000A2YCU0) that were to be registered on 5 July 2022 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The book-entry securities would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the book-entry securities.
In the dividend announcement, the company had reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment.
Payment of the dividend for the 2021 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 June 2022, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 5 July 2022.
The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of book-entry securities has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited during the dividend pay-out.
The dividend will be paid out less 27.5 % capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna.
As a result of the amended procedure, no book-entry securities will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2021 financial year and the confirmation form previously required for redemption of the book-entry securities (24 June 2022) available at www.strabag.com is no longer required for the redemption of the dividend for the 2021 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable.
Villach, July 2022
The Management Board
04.07.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 22422 - 1174
|Fax:
|+43 1 22422 - 1177
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@strabag.com
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|ISIN:
|AT000000STR1
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1389499 04.07.2022
