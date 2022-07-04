Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 08:53:25

EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

04.07.2022 / 08:53
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE

Villach

AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

regarding the dividend for the 2021 financial year

ISIN: AT000000STR1

The 18th Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 24 June 2022 voted to pay out a dividend of  2.00 per share for the 2021 financial year, with dividend payment date on 5 July 2022 and ex-dividend date of 1 July 2022. The dividend announcement was published on 24 June 2022.

  1. Original dividend announcement

According to the dividend announcement of 24 June 2022, the dividend was to be paid by means of book-entry securities (ISIN AT0000A2YCU0) that were to be registered on 5 July 2022 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The book-entry securities would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the book-entry securities.

In the dividend announcement, the company had reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment.

  1. Amended dividend announcement

Payment of the dividend for the 2021 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 June 2022, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 5 July 2022.

The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of book-entry securities has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited during the dividend pay-out.

The dividend will be paid out less 27.5 % capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna.

As a result of the amended procedure, no book-entry securities will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2021 financial year and the confirmation form previously required for redemption of the book-entry securities (24 June 2022) available at www.strabag.com is no longer required for the redemption of the dividend for the 2021 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable.

Villach, July 2022

The Management Board


04.07.2022

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 - 1174
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1389499  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STRABAG SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STRABAG SEmehr Analysen

01.06.22 STRABAG Erste Group Bank
04.05.22 STRABAG Erste Group Bank
14.01.22 STRABAG kaufen Deutsche Bank AG
07.12.21 STRABAG Erste Group Bank
02.09.20 STRABAG Kauf Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STRABAG SE 37,90 -6,54% STRABAG SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart freundlich erwartet. Für den deutschen Leitindex dürfte es ebenfalls aufwärts gehen. Asiens Börsen tendieren zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen