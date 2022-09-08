|
08.09.2022 21:56:41
EQS-AGM: SunMirror AG: Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022
|
EQS-News: SunMirror AG
/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022
Zug, Switzerland: September 8, 2022 SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ROR; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) has published the invitation to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will take place on September 30, 2022. The Board of Directors and a group of shareholders, who has proposed the convening of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, each propose their own candidates for election to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also proposes candidates for election to the Compensation Committee. Ms. Flavia Sennhauser has announced her resignation from the Board of Directors with effect from the date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.
The Board of Directors calls on all shareholders to support the candidacies proposed by the Board of Directors and not to support the candidacies proposed by the shareholder group. The Board of Directors views the shareholder group's proposal as an attempt of a takeover by a group of shareholders who do not necessarily act in the best interest of the company and the other shareholders. For example, a party related to the Requesting Shareholders has taken steps to enforce, against the Company, claims that the Company contests. Moreover, based on the information provided by the Requesting Shareholders, the Board of Directors questions whether the candidates proposed by the shareholder group bring the necessary experience to run a publicly listed junior mining company.
The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting can be called under https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/. The minutes, including the results of the vote, will then be published on the same webpage.
* * * * *
About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.
The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Contact
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Office Frankfurt
Office Münster
Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu
08.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1438855 08.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SunMirror AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SunMirror AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt
|11,00
|-4,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.