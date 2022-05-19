|
19.05.2022 15:08:21
EQS-AGM: Telekom Austria AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG
/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft
Finally, we would like to point out that physical participation is only possible in compliance with the rules on the day of the ordinary General Meeting applicable provisions to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and therefore changes to the measures may also be possible.
On the day of the Annual General Meeting, June 27, 2022, the presentation of the agenda until the general debate can be viewed via live stream from 10:00 a.m. (CEST) (9:00 a.m. (BST) - London, 4:00 a.m. (EDT) - New York) on www.a1.group. After the Annual General Meeting, the recording will also be available from approx. 5:00 p.m. (CEST) (4:00 p.m. (BST) - London, 11:00 a.m. (EDT) - New York).
Agenda
Agenda Item 2:
Agenda Item 4:
Agenda Item 5:
Agenda Item 6:
Agenda Item 7:
Agenda Item 8:
Shareholder information:
1. the combined annual report 2021 including the consolidated financial statements and the consolidated management report 2021, the financial statements of the fiscal year 2021 including the management report, the consolidated corporate governance report 2021, the consolidated non-financial report, the proposal of the Management Board for the appropriation of the net profit and the Supervisory Board report for the fiscal year 2021;
Additional items to the agenda:
These documents, including proof of shareholder status, are to be provided in the form of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act, in text form (by fax to +43 (0) 50 664 9 49040 or by mail to Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, 1020 Vienna, Lassallestraße 9, or by E -Mail to hauptversammlung.2022@a1.group).
The company will publish the proposal no later than on the 2nd working day after receipt, unless
1. it contains no reasons or the declaration according to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act is not provided,
The reasons do not have to be published on the companys website, if they contain more than 5,000 characters or if the statement fulfils one of the elements in the above-mentioned item 4. If several shareholders deliver resolution proposals for the same item of the agenda, the Management Board may summarize the resolution proposals and their reasons. The resolution proposals including the reasons must be submitted in German.
Deposit confirmation when adding further items on the agenda or when proposing resolutions
Right to submit motions
Right to information:
1. such information according to a reasonable economic evaluation - could be of considerable detriment to the company or to an affiliated company, or
The reason for refusing to provide information must be stated.
Participation, deposit confirmation & proxies:
The deposit confirmations shall be sent to the company
(i) in text form according to § 16 para 2 of the Articles of Association
per telefax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 52 or
per e-mail: anmeldung.telekom@hauptversammlung.at (deposit confirmation by PDF),
(ii) in written form and duly signed (official company signature) by mail or courier to Telekom Austria AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Re: Telekom Austria HV, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria, or
via SWIFT as following: SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS, Message Type MT598 (alternatively 599); please indicate in the wording ISIN AT 0000720008.
Submitting the deposit confirmation serves at the same time as registration for the Annual General Meeting. The deposit confirmation shall contain the following information:
1. the issuer by reference to name (company name) and address or a code customary in transactions between banks (e.g. BIC code),
Shareholders may nominate representatives. The proxy or the revocation of a proxy may be sent to the company by mail to Telekom Austria AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Re: Telekom Austria HV, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria, by fax to +43 (0)1 8900 500 52 or by e-mail to anmeldung.telekom@hauptversammlung.at (proxy or revocation of a proxy attached as a PDF-file). The proxy or the revocation of a proxy may also be sent via SWIFT as following: SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS, Message Type MT598 (alternatively 599); please indicate in the wording ISIN AT 0000720008.
The proxy or the revocation of the proxy have to be submitted to the company by June 24, 2022, 4:00 p.m. (CEST) on the. Thereafter, the proxy or the revocation must be brought personally for registration to the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
An additional service is available for shareholders: a representative of the Austrian Shareholder Association IVA, Feldmühlgasse 22/4, A-1130 Vienna, will serve as an independent proxy bound to comply with instructions from the shareholder in exercising the shareholders voting rights. On the part of IVA, Florian Beckermann has been named to represent these shareholders. To authorise Florian Beckermann to serve as the proxy, a special proxy form is available for downloading on the website of the Company at https://www.a1.group, which must be received by the Company only at one of the above-mentioned addresses (fax, e-mail, mail, SWIFT). In addition, it is possible for the shareholder to directly contact Florian Beckermann by phone at +43 (0) 1 8763343 30 or by e-mail florian.beckermann@iva.or.at.
The shareholder is required to precisely instruct Florian Beckermann how he (or a designated authorised sub-representative) has to exercise the shareholders voting rights. We ask our shareholders to send instructions directly to beckermann.telekom@hauptversammlung.at. Florian Beckermann will exercise the voting rights of the shareholder exclusively on the basis of the instructions submitted by the shareholder. The proxy is to be considered invalid if no precise instructions are contained in it. Please note that the proxy does not accept any instructions to speak at the Annual General Meeting, to raise objections against any resolutions, to pose questions or to make proposals at the Annual General Meeting.
To enable smooth access and security procedure to the meeting, we ask the participants to arrive at the venue on time before the Annual General Meeting begins. To identify yourself, please bring along an official photo identification. The issuance of voting cards will start at 9:00 a.m. (CEST).
Please use public transportation (e.g. underground line U1, station Vorgartenstraße).
Information on the data privacy of shareholders:
Participating shareholders and their representatives must be included in the legally required list of participants (§ 117 Stock Corporation Act). Other shareholders or their representatives, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the notary public and all other persons with a statutory right of participation may study this directory and thereby also see the personal data mentioned therein (including name, place of residence, number of shares). Telekom Austria AG is also legally obliged to submit personal shareholder data (especially the list pf participants) to the Commercial Register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 Stock Corporation Act).
Please find further information regarding the data privacy policy of Telekom Austria AG on our website via the following link: https://www.a1.group/en/meta/privacy
Further information regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
The shareholder representatives of the Supervisory Board disagreed towards the Chair with the overall fulfillment of the gender quota according to § 86 para 9 Stock Corporation Act. The minimum quota pursuant to § 86 para 7 Stock Corporation Act (minimum of 30 % female members) with regard to the shareholder representatives is currently fulfilled. The terms of two female Supervisory Board members as well as one male member expire.
For further information please visit our website at https://www.a1.group.
Vienna, May 19, 2022
The Management Board
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)
19.05.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telekom Austria AG
|Lassallestrasse 9
|1020 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|004350664 47500
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@a1.group
|Internet:
|www.a1.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000720008
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1357073 19.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telekom Austria AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|EQS-AGM: Telekom Austria AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|EQS-HV: Telekom Austria AG: Einberufung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Telekom Austria-Aktie fester: Nettogewinn von Telekom Austria zieht im ersten Quartal an (APA)
|
26.04.22
|EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 1st Quarter 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Ergebnis für das 1. Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.04.22
|Telekom Austria will vorerst in Belarus bleiben (derStandard.at)
|
31.03.22
|EQS-AFR: Telekom Austria AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|EQS-AFR: Telekom Austria AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)