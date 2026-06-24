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WKN: 72000 / ISIN: AT0000720008

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24.06.2026 15:19:23

EQS-AGM: Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions Annual General Meeting 2026

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions Annual General Meeting 2026

24.06.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Telekom Austria AG on 24. June 2026

 

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial statements for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,787,478

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,787,478

 FOR-Votes 621,787,477 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 1 vote.

 ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

 

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,785,406

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,785,406

 FOR-Votes 621,785,406 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 0 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 1,972 votes.

 

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,658,894

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.55 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,658,894

 FOR-Votes 621,526,619 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 132,275 votes. ABSTENTIONS 128,484 votes.

 

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,781,293

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,781,293

 FOR-Votes 621,781,293 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 0 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 6,085 votes.

 

Agenda item 6.1:

Election of Karin Exner-Wöhrer to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,780,793

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,780,793

 FOR-Votes 597,578,406 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 24,202,387 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 6,585 votes.

 

Agenda item 6.2:

Election of Carlos García Moreno Elizondo to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,780,628

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,780,628

 FOR-Votes 596,780,040 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 25,000,588 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 6,585 votes.

 

Agenda item 6.3:

Election of Oscar Von Hauske Solís to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,786,713

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,786,713

 FOR-Votes 609,336,519 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 12,450,194 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 500 votes.

 

Agenda item 6.4:

Election of Stefan Fürnsinn to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,661,762

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.55 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,661,762

 FOR-Votes 611,065,458 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 10,596,304 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 125,451 votes.

 

Agenda item 7:

Election of the auditor of the Financial Statements, of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the auditor of the Sustainability Report for the financial year 2026.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,787,437

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,787,437

 FOR-Votes 609,351,251 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 12,436,186 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

 

Agenda item 8:

Resolution on the Remuneration Report.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,773,706

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,773,706

 FOR-Votes 602,545,434 votes.

 AGAINST-Votes 19,228,272 votes.

 ABSTENTIONS 13,731 votes.

 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: investor.relations@a1.group
Internet: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353180  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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