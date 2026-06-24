EQS-AGM: Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions Annual General Meeting 2026

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions Annual General Meeting 2026



24.06.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Telekom Austria AG on 24. June 2026

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial statements for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,787,478

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,787,478

FOR-Votes 621,787,477 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 1 vote.

ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,785,406

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,785,406

FOR-Votes 621,785,406 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 1,972 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,658,894

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.55 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,658,894

FOR-Votes 621,526,619 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 132,275 votes. ABSTENTIONS 128,484 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,781,293

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,781,293

FOR-Votes 621,781,293 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 0 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 6,085 votes.

Agenda item 6.1:

Election of Karin Exner-Wöhrer to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,780,793

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,780,793

FOR-Votes 597,578,406 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 24,202,387 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 6,585 votes.

Agenda item 6.2:

Election of Carlos García Moreno Elizondo to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,780,628

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,780,628

FOR-Votes 596,780,040 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 25,000,588 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 6,585 votes.

Agenda item 6.3:

Election of Oscar Von Hauske Solís to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,786,713

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,786,713

FOR-Votes 609,336,519 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 12,450,194 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 500 votes.

Agenda item 6.4:

Election of Stefan Fürnsinn to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,661,762

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.55 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,661,762

FOR-Votes 611,065,458 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 10,596,304 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 125,451 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Election of the auditor of the Financial Statements, of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the auditor of the Sustainability Report for the financial year 2026.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,787,437

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,787,437

FOR-Votes 609,351,251 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 12,436,186 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 8:

Resolution on the Remuneration Report.

Number of shares voting valid: 621,773,706

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %

Total number of valid votes: 621,773,706

FOR-Votes 602,545,434 votes.

AGAINST-Votes 19,228,272 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 13,731 votes.