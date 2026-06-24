Telekom Austria Aktie
WKN: 72000 / ISIN: AT0000720008
|
24.06.2026 15:19:23
EQS-AGM: Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions Annual General Meeting 2026
|
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Telekom Austria AG on 24. June 2026
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial statements for the financial year 2025.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,787,478
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,787,478
FOR-Votes 621,787,477 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 1 vote.
ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.
Agenda item 3:
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2025.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,785,406
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,785,406
FOR-Votes 621,785,406 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 1,972 votes.
Agenda item 4:
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,658,894
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.55 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,658,894
FOR-Votes 621,526,619 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 132,275 votes. ABSTENTIONS 128,484 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,781,293
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,781,293
FOR-Votes 621,781,293 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 0 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 6,085 votes.
Agenda item 6.1:
Election of Karin Exner-Wöhrer to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,780,793
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,780,793
FOR-Votes 597,578,406 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 24,202,387 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 6,585 votes.
Agenda item 6.2:
Election of Carlos García Moreno Elizondo to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,780,628
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,780,628
FOR-Votes 596,780,040 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 25,000,588 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 6,585 votes.
Agenda item 6.3:
Election of Oscar Von Hauske Solís to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,786,713
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,786,713
FOR-Votes 609,336,519 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 12,450,194 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 500 votes.
Agenda item 6.4:
Election of Stefan Fürnsinn to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,661,762
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.55 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,661,762
FOR-Votes 611,065,458 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 10,596,304 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 125,451 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Election of the auditor of the Financial Statements, of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the auditor of the Sustainability Report for the financial year 2026.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,787,437
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,787,437
FOR-Votes 609,351,251 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 12,436,186 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.
Agenda item 8:
Resolution on the Remuneration Report.
Number of shares voting valid: 621,773,706
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 93.57 %
Total number of valid votes: 621,773,706
FOR-Votes 602,545,434 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 19,228,272 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 13,731 votes.
24.06.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telekom Austria AG
|Lassallestrasse 9
|1020 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|004350664 47500
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@a1.group
|Internet:
|www.a1.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000720008
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353180 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telekom Austria AG
|
09:30
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Zurückhaltung in Wien: ATX Prime legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: So steht der ATX Prime aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|EQS-AGM: Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions Annual General Meeting 2026 (EQS Group)
|
24.06.26
|EQS-HV: Telekom Austria AG: Beschlussergebnisse der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2026 (EQS Group)
|
24.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: ATX Prime notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Wiener Börse-Handel ATX Prime zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26