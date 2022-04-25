|
EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 75th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2022
TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2021 annual financial statements
290,441,571 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2021
290,368,081 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2021
290,368,029 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor and the Group auditor for financial year 2022
290,413,745 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2021
290,398,616 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 7a Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Dr. Edith Hlawati
290,349,014 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 7b Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Prof. Dr. Barbara Praetorius
290,440,111 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
TOP 7c Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Dipl. Ing. Robert Stajic
290,412,340 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
25.04.2022
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|0043-1-53113-52604
|0043-1-53113-52694
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|www.verbund.com
|AT0000746409
|877738
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
