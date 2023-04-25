25.04.2023 20:30:04

EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 76th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2023

25.04.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verbund AG, Wien

General Shareholder Meeting 25. April 2023

TOP 2  Resolution to formally approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2022 annual financial statements

318.207.774  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.207.774  total number of valid votes submitted

91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

318.197.711  FOR-Votes (=99,99 %)

10.063   AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)

 

TOP 3  Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2022

318.067.695  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.067.695  total number of valid votes submitted

91,55 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317.624.304  FOR-Votes (=99,86 %)

443.391  AGAINST-Votes (=0,14 %)

 

TOP 4  Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2022

318.062.649  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.062.649  total number of valid votes submitted

91,55 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317.587.675  FOR-Votes (=99,85 %)

474.974  AGAINST-Votes (=0,15 %)

 

TOP 5  Appointment of the auditor and the Group auditor for financial year 2023

318.185.283  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.185.283  total number of valid votes submitted

91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

318.151.381  FOR-Votes (=99,99 %)

33.902   AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)

 

TOP 6  Resolution on the (revised) remuneration policy for the Executive Board of VERBUND AG

317.963.002  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

317.963.002  total number of valid votes submitted

91,52 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

314.744.354  FOR-Votes (=98,99 %)

3.218.648  AGAINST-Votes (=1,01 %)

 

TOP 7  Resolution on the (revised) remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG

318.202.520  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.202.520  total number of valid votes submitted

91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

318.195.973  FOR-Votes (=99,99 %)

6.547   AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)

 

TOP 8  Resolution to formally approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2022

317.950.544  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

317.950.544  total number of valid votes submitted

91,52 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

312.989.845  FOR-Votes (=98,44 %)

4.960.699  AGAINST-Votes (=1,56 %)

 

TOP 9a Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth

318.207.324  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.207.324  total number of valid votes submitted

91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317.801.237  FOR-Votes (=99,87 %)

406.087  AGAINST-Votes (=0,13 %)

 

TOP 9b Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager

318.205.534  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.205.534  total number of valid votes submitted

91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317.760.905  FOR-Votes (=99,86 %)

444.629  AGAINST-Votes (=0,14 %)

 

TOP 9c Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz

318.206.661  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

318.206.661  total number of valid votes submitted

91,59 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317.208.799  FOR-Votes (=99,69 %)

997.862  AGAINST-Votes (=0,31 %)

 

TOP 9d Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl.-Ing. Peter Weinelt

317.791.943  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

317.791.943  total number of valid votes submitted

91,47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes

316.279.230  FOR-Votes (=99,52 %)

1.512.713  AGAINST-Votes (=0,48 %)


25.04.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
