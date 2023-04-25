|
EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 76th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2023
EQS-News: Verbund AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Verbund AG, Wien
General Shareholder Meeting 25. April 2023
Voting results for the 76th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2023
TOP 2 Resolution to formally approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2022 annual financial statements
318.207.774 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.207.774 total number of valid votes submitted
91,59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
318.197.711 FOR-Votes (=99,99 %)
10.063 AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)
TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2022
318.067.695 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.067.695 total number of valid votes submitted
91,55 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317.624.304 FOR-Votes (=99,86 %)
443.391 AGAINST-Votes (=0,14 %)
TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2022
318.062.649 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.062.649 total number of valid votes submitted
91,55 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317.587.675 FOR-Votes (=99,85 %)
474.974 AGAINST-Votes (=0,15 %)
TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor and the Group auditor for financial year 2023
318.185.283 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.185.283 total number of valid votes submitted
91,59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
318.151.381 FOR-Votes (=99,99 %)
33.902 AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)
TOP 6 Resolution on the (revised) remuneration policy for the Executive Board of VERBUND AG
317.963.002 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
317.963.002 total number of valid votes submitted
91,52 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
314.744.354 FOR-Votes (=98,99 %)
3.218.648 AGAINST-Votes (=1,01 %)
TOP 7 Resolution on the (revised) remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG
318.202.520 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.202.520 total number of valid votes submitted
91,59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
318.195.973 FOR-Votes (=99,99 %)
6.547 AGAINST-Votes (=0,01 %)
TOP 8 Resolution to formally approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2022
317.950.544 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
317.950.544 total number of valid votes submitted
91,52 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
312.989.845 FOR-Votes (=98,44 %)
4.960.699 AGAINST-Votes (=1,56 %)
TOP 9a Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth
318.207.324 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.207.324 total number of valid votes submitted
91,59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317.801.237 FOR-Votes (=99,87 %)
406.087 AGAINST-Votes (=0,13 %)
TOP 9b Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager
318.205.534 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.205.534 total number of valid votes submitted
91,59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317.760.905 FOR-Votes (=99,86 %)
444.629 AGAINST-Votes (=0,14 %)
TOP 9c Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz
318.206.661 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
318.206.661 total number of valid votes submitted
91,59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317.208.799 FOR-Votes (=99,69 %)
997.862 AGAINST-Votes (=0,31 %)
TOP 9d Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl.-Ing. Peter Weinelt
317.791.943 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
317.791.943 total number of valid votes submitted
91,47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
316.279.230 FOR-Votes (=99,52 %)
1.512.713 AGAINST-Votes (=0,48 %)
25.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1616939 25.04.2023 CET/CEST
