Verbund Aktie
WKN: 74640 / ISIN: AT0000746409
|
21.04.2026 20:08:23
EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026
|
EQS-News: Verbund AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Verbund AG, Wien
Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026
TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2025 annual financial statements
TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2025
TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025
TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the non-financial statement for financial year 2026
TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2025
TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Edith Hlawati
TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth
TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager
TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Sabine Stock
TOP 7.5 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz
TOP 7.6 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl. Ing. Peter Weinelt
21.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312450 21.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Verbund AG
|23.04.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Verbund Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.03.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|Verbund add
|Baader Bank
|05.03.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Verbund Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.03.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|Verbund add
|Baader Bank
|05.03.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.06.24
|Verbund buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.08.23
|Verbund buy
|Baader Bank
|08.07.22
|Verbund buy
|HSBC
|26.05.22
|Verbund buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.21
|Verbund buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.04.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|Verbund add
|Baader Bank
|05.03.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Verbund verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.01.26
|Verbund neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Erste Group Bank
|04.03.24
|Verbund neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Verbund AG
|64,35
|0,39%
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