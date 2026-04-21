EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026

EQS-News: Verbund AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026



21.04.2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Verbund AG, Wien

General Shareholder Meeting 21. April 2026

Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026

TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2025 annual financial statements

321,263,238 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,263,238 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

321,263,138 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %)

100 AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %)

TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2025

321,095,758 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,095,758 total number of valid votes submitted

92.42 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

320,844,559 FOR-Votes (=99.92 %)

251,199 AGAINST-Votes (=0.08 %)

TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025

321,079,243 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,079,243 total number of valid votes submitted

92.42 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

320,446,363 FOR-Votes (=99.80 %)

632,880 AGAINST-Votes (=0.20 %)

TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the non-financial statement for financial year 2026

321,251,450 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,251,450 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

320,954,908 FOR-Votes (=99.91 %)

296,542 AGAINST-Votes (=0.09 %)

TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2025

321,257,014 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,257,014 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317,371,766 FOR-Votes (=98.79 %)

3,885,248 AGAINST-Votes (=1.21 %)

TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Edith Hlawati

321,237,300 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,237,300 total number of valid votes submitted

92.46 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317,026,467 FOR-Votes (=98.69 %)

4,210,833 AGAINST-Votes (=1.31 %)

TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth

321,261,594 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,261,594 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

319,830,915 FOR-Votes (=99.55 %)

1,430,679 AGAINST-Votes (=0.45 %)

TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager

321,261,594 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,261,594 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

320,114,234 FOR-Votes (=99.64 %)

1,147,360 AGAINST-Votes (=0.36 %)

TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Sabine Stock

321,254,499 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,254,499 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

320,569,666 FOR-Votes (=99.79 %)

684,833 AGAINST-Votes (=0.21 %)

TOP 7.5 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz

321,254,597 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,254,597 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

319,309,978 FOR-Votes (=99.39 %)

1,944,619 AGAINST-Votes (=0.61 %)

TOP 7.6 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl. Ing. Peter Weinelt

321,254,597 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

321,254,597 total number of valid votes submitted

92.47 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

319,278,049 FOR-Votes (=99.38 %)

1,976,548 AGAINST-Votes (=0.62 %)