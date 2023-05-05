|
05.05.2023 13:05:05
EQS-AGM: Wienerberger AG: All proposed resolutions adopted by the 154th Annual General Meeting
All proposed resolutions adopted by the 154th Annual General Meeting
Vienna, May 5, 2023 The 2022 Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report for the 2022 business year were presented at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG, which in 2023 was again held in the proven format of an on-site meeting with physical presence of the shareholders. Among other resolutions adopted, the Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.90 per share and elect Katrien Beuls and Effie Konstantine Datson to the Supervisory Board.
As Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, notes: In 2022, we successfully outperformed our own expectations, continuing to actively pursue our targets and growth opportunities in our markets, despite a challenging macro-economic environment and high inflation. Thanks to excellent group-wide cost and energy management, we are perfectly positioned to further advance our organic growth.
Having closed 2022 as the most successful year in Wienerbergers history, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG proposed a 20% dividend increase over the previous years level. Within the framework of its long-term and well-balanced dividend policy, Wienerberger recommended a dividend of 0.90 per share for the 2022 business year to the 154th Annual General Meeting. The AGM adopted the proposal and set Friday, May 12, 2023, as the payment date. Moreover, the Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board for the 2022 business year and elected Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Vienna, as the statutory and Group auditor for the 2023 business year. The Annual General Meeting also approved the remuneration report for the 2022 business year.
As of the end of this years Annual General Meeting, Oswald Schmid and the two former chairpersons of the Supervisory Board, Regina Prehofer and Peter Johnson, the latter having been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2005, stepped down from the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG. In the interest of enhanced efficiency and intensive exchanges among its members, the Supervisory Board, following a recommendation expressed by the Nomination Committee, proposed that the number of capital representatives be reduced from nine to seven. The proposal was adopted by the AGM. Within the framework of the 154th Annual General Meeting, Katrien Beuls and Effie Konstantine Datson were newly elected to the Supervisory Board, and the mandate of Myriam Meyer, currently serving as Deputy Chairwoman, was prolonged.
Commenting on the elections, Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG, said, We are happy to welcome Katrien Beuls and Effie Konstantine Datson, two top managers with extensive international experience, on the Supervisory Board. They both have an impressive track record and, given their specific expertise and their respective backgrounds, ideally complement the range of competencies and the diversity of the Supervisory Board.
