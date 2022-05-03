EQS-AGM: Wienerberger AG: All resolutions adopted by 153rd Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Wienerberger AG: All resolutions adopted by 153rd Annual General Meeting



03.05.2022 / 17:15

All resolutions adopted by 153rd Annual General Meeting

Dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

Peter Steiner re-elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG

Thomas Birtel and Marc Grynberg newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Vienna, May 3, 2022 The 2021 Annual Accounts and the Management Report of Wienerberger AG for the 2021 financial year were submitted to the 153rd Annual General Meeting. In the interest of particularly active shareholder participation in this years virtual AGM, we voluntarily offered our shareholders the additional possibility of asking questions in the form of video statements recorded at the Wienerberger Headquarters.

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, notes, Also in volatile times, we are well positioned to further drive our organic growth. In line with our corporate strategy, we continue to focus on innovation and digitalization. In addition, we are intensifying the ongoing expansion of our activities, particularly in the area of renovation and refurbishment, and expanding our product portfolio with innovative system solutions. Furthermore, we are continuing our investment program to convert to sustainable energy sources.

Given that 2021 was the most successful year in the history of Wienerberger, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG proposed to increase the dividend by 25% compared to the previous year. Within the framework of its balanced, long-term dividend policy, Wienerberger therefore proposed a dividend of 0.75% per share. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Managing Boards proposal and set Monday, May 9, 2022, as the dividend payment day. The actions of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board were approved for the 2021 business year, and Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Vienna, was appointed statutory auditor and Group auditor for the current business year 2022. The Annual General Meeting also approved the 2021 Remuneration Report.

In the interests of proactive succession planning and after thorough consideration, the Supervisory Board recommended that the number of Supervisory Board members be increased, for the time being, from currently seven to nine. The proposal was adopted by the AGM. Thomas Birtel and Marc Grynberg were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Peter Steiner, the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, was re-elected in his position as chairman by of the 153rd Annual General Meeting.

Commenting on the elections, Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG, says, We welcome Thomas Birtel and Marc Grynberg on the Supervisory Board as two successful and experienced managers with extensive industry know-how, who will contribute toward the continuation of our successful growth through digitalization and innovative system solutions. In addition to their professional expertise, they also have a profound knowledge of the Wienerberger Groups relevant core markets. As internationally successful CEOs, Thomas Birtel and Marc Grynberg contribute valuable experience that will support us in further advancing our innovative growth strategy in all business areas.



The CVs and videos presenting Thomas Birtel and Marc Grynberg as well as all resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting can be found here:

www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com