EQS-CMS: 029 Group SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: 029 Group SE / Home Member State

029 Group SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.10.2022 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





029 Group SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

