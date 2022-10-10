Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.10.2022 16:09:48

EQS-CMS: 029 Group SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: 029 Group SE / Home Member State
029 Group SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.10.2022 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

029 Group SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.029-group.com

 
1460117  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

