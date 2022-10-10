|
10.10.2022 16:09:48
EQS-CMS: 029 Group SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: 029 Group SE
/ Home Member State
029 Group SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.
10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|029 Group SE
|Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.029-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1460117 10.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!