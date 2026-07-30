EQS-CMS: 11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: 11880 Solutions AG / Law amendment of securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.07.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





11 88 0 Solutions AG

Essen

ISIN DE0005118806 – shares

ISIN DE000A41YFQ4 – converted shares

ISIN DE000A41YFT8 – fractional shares / fractional rights

Announcement regarding a reduction of the share capital pursuant to the provisions governing an ordinary capital reduction by means of a consolidation of shares in accordance with §§ 222 et seq. AktG

Essen, July 2026: On 24 June 2026, the Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG (the “Company”) resolved on a reduction of the share capital pursuant to the provisions governing an ordinary capital reduction by means of a consolidation of shares in accordance with §§ 222 et seq. AktG and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association (the “Capital Reduction”). The Company’s share capital will be reduced from EUR 26,232,200.00 by EUR 20,985,760.00 to EUR 5,246,440.00 at a ratio of 5:1 (five existing shares will be consolidated into one converted share), in preparation for future capital measures and for the purpose of partially covering the accumulated loss. Upon registration of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the Capital Reduction in the commercial register of the Local Court of Essen under HRB 29301 on 21 July 2026, the Capital Reduction and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association became effective.

The Capital Reduction will be implemented by consolidating five (5) no-par value bearer shares of the Company, each representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share, into one (1) no-par value bearer share representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (a “converted no-par value share”). In respect of any fractional rights arising because a shareholder holds a number of no-par value shares that is not divisible by the consolidation ratio of five to one, arrangements will be made in coordination with the custodian banks to combine such fractional rights with other fractional rights and realise them for the account of the parties concerned. The Management Board was authorised to determine the further details of the Capital Reduction and its implementation.

The Company’s converted no-par value shares are represented by a global certificate deposited with Clearstream Europe AG, Frankfurt am Main. The shareholders’ entitlement to individual share certificates is excluded under the Articles of Association. Accordingly, the Company’s shareholders will hold co-ownership interests, proportionate to their respective holdings, in the collective holding of converted no-par value shares maintained by Clearstream Europe AG and will receive corresponding book-entry credits to their securities accounts.

With effect from

10 August 2026

the quotation of the Company’s shares will be adjusted at a ratio of 5:1 on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the Open Market at the other stock exchanges on which the Company’s shares are traded (ex date). Existing stock exchange orders that have not yet been executed will expire at the end of 7 August 2026.

Accordingly, the custodian banks will rebook the holdings of no-par value shares of 11 88 0 Solutions AG in the securities accounts on the basis of the positions as at the evening of 11 August 2026 (Record Date).

For every five (5) no-par value shares, each representing a pro rata amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital (ISIN: DE0005118806), one (1) converted no-par value share representing a pro rata amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital (ISIN: DE000A41YFQ4) will be substituted. Where securities account holdings are not divisible by the reduction ratio without remainder, fractional rights will arise and will be represented under ISIN DE000A41YFT8.

From 12 August 2026 to 25 August 2026, the custodian banks will endeavour to settle fractional share rigths. After expiry of this period, any remaining fractional share entitlements that cannot be settled by the custodian banks will be combined by Clearstream Europe AG to form full entitlements and transferred to the settlement agent, ODDO BHF SE. The settlement agent will realise the full rights in accordance with the instructions of the Management Board and transfer the sale proceeds to Clearstream Europe AG for distribution to the custodian banks. No stock exchange trading in fractional rights is planned.

A shareholding in a shareholder’s securities account that is divisible by five before the close of trading on 7 August 2026 avoids the creation of fractional rights and their settlement.

The Company will not reimburse any fees that may be charged by custodian banks.

Essen, July 2026

11 88 0 Solutions AG

The Management Board