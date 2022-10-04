EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 17th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and September 5th, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 26/09/2022 92,883 XETR 131.1836 27/09/2022 159,947 XETR 128.8661 28/09/2022 190,966 XETR 127.6315 28/09/2022 99,408 CEUX 129.2656 28/09/2022 13,584 TQEX 129.2724 29/09/2022 195,731 XETR 126.4943 29/09/2022 102,868 CEUX 126.4141 29/09/2022 13,878 TQEX 126.3811 30/09/2022 182,598 XETR 118.5403 30/09/2022 84,038 CEUX 118.3732

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of September 30, 2022 amounts to 8,242,899

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board