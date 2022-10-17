Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 10:35:14

EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 19th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

17.10.2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 19th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture to its shareholders (the "Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, May 16, and September 5, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices in purchase week 19 are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
10/10/2022 93,244 XETR 116.2497

1)  Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The Share Buyback Program was completed on October 10, 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program between March 14 and October 10, 2022, amounts to 8,978,138, corresponding to 4.67 % of the companys share capital. The average purchase price per share was approximately  167.07. In total, own shares were repurchased at a total price of approximately 1.5 billion (excluding acquisition costs).

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464209  17.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464209&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu adidasmehr Analysen

13.10.22 adidas Sell Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.10.22 adidas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.10.22 adidas Halten DZ BANK
11.10.22 adidas Underperform Credit Suisse Group
10.10.22 adidas Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

adidas 115,38 1,75% adidas

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen