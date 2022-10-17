|
17.10.2022 10:35:14
EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 19th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 19th Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture to its shareholders (the "Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, May 16, and September 5, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices in purchase week 19 are as follows:
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.
The Share Buyback Program was completed on October 10, 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program between March 14 and October 10, 2022, amounts to 8,978,138, corresponding to 4.67 % of the companys share capital. The average purchase price per share was approximately 167.07. In total, own shares were repurchased at a total price of approximately 1.5 billion (excluding acquisition costs).
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1464209 17.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu adidasmehr Analysen
|13.10.22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.10.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.22
|adidas Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.10.22
|adidas Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.10.22
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.10.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.22
|adidas Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.10.22
|adidas Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.10.22
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.22
|adidas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.09.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.09.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.09.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.10.22
|adidas Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.10.22
|adidas Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.10.22
|adidas Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.10.22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.10.22
|adidas Halten
|DZ BANK
|10.10.22
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.22
|adidas Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.22
|adidas Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|adidas
|115,38
|1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer.