EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 19th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture to its shareholders (the "Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, May 16, and September 5, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices in purchase week 19 are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 10/10/2022 93,244 XETR 116.2497

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The Share Buyback Program was completed on October 10, 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program between March 14 and October 10, 2022, amounts to 8,978,138, corresponding to 4.67 % of the companys share capital. The average purchase price per share was approximately 167.07. In total, own shares were repurchased at a total price of approximately 1.5 billion (excluding acquisition costs).

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board