EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



02.02.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, February 2, 2026

Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014 (MAR)

Purchase of treasury shares

The share buyback announced by adidas AG (the “company”) by means of an ad hoc notification on January 29, 2026, will be conducted starting February 2, 2026. Over a period not to extend beyond December 31, 2026, treasury shares of the company with aggregate acquisition costs of up to EUR 1,000,000,000 (in words: one billion euros) (excluding incidental purchasing costs) but a maximum of 16,665,018 (in words: sixteen million six hundred sixty-five thousand eighteen) shares shall be repurchased via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and/or multilateral trading systems within the meaning of § 2 sec. 6 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz).

The share buyback will be conducted in a first tranche with a volume of up to EUR 500,000,000 (in words: five hundred million euros) (excluding incidental purchasing costs) in the period from February 2, 2026, to March 18, 2026.

The company may use the repurchased shares for any lawful purpose under the authorization granted to it by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2023, in particular for cancelation. In any case, the company intends to cancel the majority of the repurchased shares.

The buyback will be conducted by an independent bank on behalf of and for the account of the company. The bank will make its decision on the share buyback date independently of and uninfluenced by the company. The company’s right to early termination of the mandate and/or to transfer the mandate to another bank shall remain unaffected.

The share buyback may be suspended, interrupted, and recommenced at any time by the Executive Board in compliance with applicable laws and regulations

Moreover, the bank commissioned is obligated to observe all trading restrictions of Art. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (“buyback regulation”). Accordingly, inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is conducted, whichever value is the highest. Furthermore, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is conducted may be acquired on one day. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

All transactions under the share buyback will be announced at the end of the seventh trading day following their execution. Furthermore, the company will publish the transactions on its website www.adidas-group.com and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible there for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.

adidas AG

The Executive Board