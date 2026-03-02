EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



02.03.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of own shares – 4. Interim Announcement

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1] 23/02/2026 22,628 XETA 158.4837 23/02/2026 9,527 CEUX 158.5087 23/02/2026 4,845 TQEX 158.4349 24/02/2026 30,920 XETA 160.3890 24/02/2026 12,788 CEUX 160.4103 24/02/2026 5,292 TQEX 160.1906 25/02/2026 80,300 XETA 159.0636 25/02/2026 37,024 CEUX 159.1769 25/02/2026 14,676 TQEX 159.4781 26/02/2026 28,496 XETA 160.9887 26/02/2026 14,094 CEUX 161.3529 26/02/2026 5,410 TQEX 161.3174 27/02/2026 97,641 XETA 159.3708 27/02/2026 52,339 CEUX 159.3305 27/02/2026 15,020 TQEX 159.7678

The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 27, 2026 is 2,068,247.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.