adidas Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0
|
02.03.2026 18:15:03
EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of own shares – 4. Interim Announcement
On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 27, 2026 is 2,068,247.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.
02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283458 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
