EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 7, 2022

 

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the results for the quarter.

What:     Adtran Earnings Call

When:    9:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 8

Where:   www.adtran.com/investor


Adtran will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit Adtrans Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event Adtran Holdings, Inc. Releases 3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call, and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

 

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European telecommunications vendor that provides network equipment for data, storage, voice, and video services.

 

CONTACT:

Investor Services/Assistance:

Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450

investor@adtran.com

 


