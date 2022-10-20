|
20.10.2022 12:23:34
EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 7, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the results for the quarter.
What: Adtran Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 8
Where: www.adtran.com/investor
About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European telecommunications vendor that provides network equipment for data, storage, voice, and video services.
CONTACT:
Investor Services/Assistance:
Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
