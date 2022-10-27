EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.10.2022 08:55:24

On 26 October 2022, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

 


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
