EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 17 April 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
